Coimbatore District Collector warns of fake WhatsApp account

The Cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, are on the lookout for a person who created a WhatsApp account in the name of District Collector G.S. Sameeran and sought money from people in the form of Amazon gift card.

After coming to know about the impersonation, a tweet came from the official Twitter account of the Collector on Wednesday, warning the public of possible cheating.

“Dear all, some culprits have used District Collector’s profile pic to create a fake WhatsApp ID (8788019763) for seeking money through Amazon Gift pay coupon. Cybercrime station has registered a case and investigation is on. Pls beware of this fake ID,” said the tweet.

As per the tweet, the user of mobile number 87880-19763 misused the photo of the Collector and kept ‘G.S. SAMEERAN I.A.S.’ as the name of the account holder. However, the Collector or the police did not disclose whether anyone was cheated.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon appealing to the public to not respond to messages from unknown numbers that use Collector’s photo and name. If they receive such messages, the public have been advised to alert the police.