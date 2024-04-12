GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore District Collector orders probe into credit period system for campaign to hide expenditure

April 12, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector and Election Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati has directed the Deputy Commissioner (Excise) and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) to probe into a system where the candidates get their campaigns covered and avail a credit period to pay the media houses soon after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted and the candidates finish submitting the accounts.

Based on a complaint from V. Arunkanth, an independent candidate contesting the Coimbatore Lok Sabha polls, the Collector had referred the petition to the committee.

In his petition, Mr. Arunkanth contended that high network candidates contesting for elections have a tie-up with the media houses and channels to disguise their campaign activities as news material.

They will pay the news channels and publications after submitting their election expenditures, as they get an unofficial credit period to pay the channels and such activities are not disclosed to the Election Commission.

