Coimbatore District Collector orders monitoring of underpasses in the city

High-power motors are kept ready and the Corporation staff are tasked with pumping out water

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 11, 2022 22:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspecting the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the city experiencing heavy rain on Friday, the Coimbatore district administration and the civic body have made necessary arrangements in areas that are prone to inundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector G. S. Sameeran and Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the Avinashi Road Flyover here on Friday.

Mr. Sameeran said it was a preliminary inspection to check disaster preparedness. Areas that are prone to inundation are under constant monitoring, especially the underpasses in the city, he said.

Corporation employees are tasked with pumping out water immediately from the underpasses near Kikkani school, Lanka Corner and Avinashi Road Flyover. High-power motors are kept ready, and the situation is manageable even if it rains overnight. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department and the Corporation will continue its efforts, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Prathap convened a meeting with the Corporation officials and ordered them to make necessary arrangements in the areas that were flooded during the previous rains.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app