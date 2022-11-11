Coimbatore District Collector orders monitoring of underpasses in the city

Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspecting the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the city experiencing heavy rain on Friday, the Coimbatore district administration and the civic body have made necessary arrangements in areas that are prone to inundation.

Collector G. S. Sameeran and Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the Avinashi Road Flyover here on Friday.

Mr. Sameeran said it was a preliminary inspection to check disaster preparedness. Areas that are prone to inundation are under constant monitoring, especially the underpasses in the city, he said.

Corporation employees are tasked with pumping out water immediately from the underpasses near Kikkani school, Lanka Corner and Avinashi Road Flyover. High-power motors are kept ready, and the situation is manageable even if it rains overnight. The Revenue and Disaster Management Department and the Corporation will continue its efforts, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Prathap convened a meeting with the Corporation officials and ordered them to make necessary arrangements in the areas that were flooded during the previous rains.