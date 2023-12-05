HamberMenu
Coimbatore District Collector conducts on-site survey for tribal housing project in Pollachi

December 05, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspected a 3km stretch at Vettaikaranpudur in Pollachi, to initiate the construction of concrete houses for the tribal people in the region.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspected a 3km stretch at Vettaikaranpudur in Pollachi, to initiate the construction of concrete houses for the tribal people in the region. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, accompanied by a team of government officials, conducted an on-site survey in the hilly areas of Vettaikaranpudur in Pollachi taluk. The primary focus of the survey was to identify the necessary components for the construction of 27 concrete houses, each estimated at ₹4.95 lakh, aimed at improving the living conditions of tribal people in the region.

During the survey, which covered an area spanning 3 km, Mr. Pati said that the scheme allocated funds for the construction of new houses, empowering the beneficiaries to implement the project. Under this initiative, the needs of tribal communities would be noted by officials, after which focus would be laid on essential infrastructure, electricity connections, and livelihood development.

With 32 families residing in the hills, the project aims at uplifting 123 individuals, comprising 51 men, 35 women, 17 boys, and 20 girls.

In addition to the housing initiative, Mr. Pati inspected the progress of a government-funded project in Anaimalai Town Panchayat, involving the renovation of classrooms and other buildings in a high school.

