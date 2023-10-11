ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Collector conducts dengue inspection drive in Ward 67

October 11, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To combat the spread of dengue in Coimbatore city, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected various localities falling under Ward 67 of the Coimbatore Corporation’s Central Zone, on Wednesday.

The officials inspected locations in Gandhipuram, Ram Nagar, Kattur, Vivekananda Road, and Chellappan Road.

The focus was on detecting mosquito larvae in water storage facilities within households. During the inspection, Mr. Pati interacted with the residents and the Corporation workers, inquiring about the progress of dengue mosquito eradication efforts in the region.

“So far, we have eight cases of dengue in the district, but they are not serious and we are monitoring them closely. We will soon deploy various teams to clear scrap, unused tyres and other categories of waste from roadsides. We will fine private enterprises if needed, in case they do not comply with safety rules. So far, we have conducted 107 fever camps in the city,” Mr. Pati told reproters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials also emphasised the importance of targeted interventions, proper conduct of door-to-door waste collection, administering necessary chemicals in water tanks, and removing potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US