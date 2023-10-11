Coimbatore District Collector conducts dengue inspection drive in Ward 67

October 11, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To combat the spread of dengue in Coimbatore city, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected various localities falling under Ward 67 of the Coimbatore Corporation’s Central Zone, on Wednesday.

The officials inspected locations in Gandhipuram, Ram Nagar, Kattur, Vivekananda Road, and Chellappan Road.

The focus was on detecting mosquito larvae in water storage facilities within households. During the inspection, Mr. Pati interacted with the residents and the Corporation workers, inquiring about the progress of dengue mosquito eradication efforts in the region.

“So far, we have eight cases of dengue in the district, but they are not serious and we are monitoring them closely. We will soon deploy various teams to clear scrap, unused tyres and other categories of waste from roadsides. We will fine private enterprises if needed, in case they do not comply with safety rules. So far, we have conducted 107 fever camps in the city,” Mr. Pati told reproters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials also emphasised the importance of targeted interventions, proper conduct of door-to-door waste collection, administering necessary chemicals in water tanks, and removing potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.