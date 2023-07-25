ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district bifurcated for document registration

July 25, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M. Soundariya Preetha

Coimbatore district has been bifurcated into North and South. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Registration Department has bifurcated Coimbatore district from July 21 for better administration of its services.

An official of the Department told The Hindu Coimbatore district was now Coimbatore North and Coimbatore South with eight sub-registrar offices in Coimbatore North and nine offices in Coimbatore South. The sub-registrar offices in the North will include Gandhipuram, Ganapathy, Periyanaikenpalayam and Vadavalli, and those in the South will be Peelamedu, Singanallur and Sulur.

“Except two offices (Negamam and Anamalai), the number of documents registered in Coimbatore district is very high. It is nearly 15,000 documents a year in about half a dozen offices and almost 12,000 in the others. So, we recommended that the district can be bifurcated for better management. The government approved the proposal. There are plans to increase the number of sub-registrar offices to 26 in the district. We are expecting government’s nod for it shortly,” the official said.

The Department is also looking at adding five more offices in Tiruppur district.

On the property transaction trend, the official said the numbers were relatively low now because of Aadi month and were expected to pick up in a couple of weeks.

A document writer in Coimbatore said, the bifurcation was only for administrative purpose and the public would benefit from it. This was a welcome move, he said.

