Coimbatore district announces recruitment of trainers for Self Help Groups

Updated - August 04, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore district administration has announced the recruitment of three District Resource Trainers under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission (Mahalir Thittam), in an effort to bolster the training of 29 women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and other women-led associations.

“We do not have resource trainers yet, as most SHGs were trained during their inception. This initiative is for upskilling groups that are looking to diversify or shift to other businesses,” said an official from the District Social Welfare Department.

Candidates applying for the positions should be aged between 25 and 45 years as of 1 August 2024 and must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline, according to a press release issued by the district administration. A minimum of two years of experience working with SHGs is required.

“Under this initiative, members of SHGs who hold the required qualifications can take on the role of training other members within their own groups. The aim is to make them self-sufficient,” the official added.

