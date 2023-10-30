Coimbatore District allotted ₹40 lakh road safety fund to lay speed breakers as per IRC norms

October 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

A recent meeting of the Interdepartmental Committee (IDC) chaired by the State Home Secretary has allotted a sum of ₹39.99 lakh under the road safety fund for Coimbatore district to lay speed breakers in places identified as hotspots, due to frequent occurrence of accidents.

The committee also took serious note of the fact that the majority of the speed breakers are not in accordance with the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

It stated that proposals for laying speed breakers under the road safety scheme will be entertained only if the proposed speed breaker comply with the IRC norms. The Transport Commissioner was asked to circulate IRC norms for the laying of speed breakers to all District Collectors, sources said.

A survey carried out by the Coimbatore City Police had found that more than 97% of the speed breakers in Coimbatore city are not in accordance with IRC guidelines. Out of the 278 speed breakers identified by the police in the city, only seven were as per standards.

As per IRC norms, a speed breaker should have a radius of 17 m, a width of 3.7 m, and a height of 0.1 m. Speed breakers should be painted with alternate black and white bands and the markings should be in luminous paint/luminous strips. Proper caution board should be placed 40 m in advance of the speed breakers.

The IDC also allotted a road safety fund of ₹1.24 crore for improvement of junctions and ₹ 1.5 crore for placement of sign boards and caution boards in the district.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said majority of the sign boards in the city, including no parking boards, carry advertisements in violation of IRC norms.

“Sign boards should not have advertisements. However, many sign boards in Coimbatore have advertisements of private companies, including real estate firms, jewelleries and textile showrooms. They should be replaced by proper sign boards,” he said.

