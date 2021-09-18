Coimbatore district aims to administer one lakh doses today

The district administration, Coimbatore Corporation and the Health Department are aiming to administer around one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to eligible population in the second mega vaccination drive on Sunday.

A release issued by the district administration said the vaccination drive will be held at 706 centres in the district. A total of 1.51 lakh doses of vaccines were inoculated to those aged above 18 in the district in the first mega drive, which was held at 1,475 centres on September 12.

The 706 centres that will operate on Sunday are primary health centres, anganwadis, government hospitals, infection-prone areas, hilly areas, remote locations and places close to Kerala border. Coimbatore Corporation limits will also have vaccination centres.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran reviewed the arrangements on Saturday. He urged those aged above 18 who are yet to have their first dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines and people who are due to take their second dose to make use of the drive.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian will launch the drive at the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, on Sunday. He will also inaugurate an oxygen generator for the hospital. The Minister will visit the interstate check-post at Meenakshipuram.

Vaccination certificate

Mr. Sameeran on Saturday advised owners/supervisors of malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, TASMAC outlets, markets, large textile showrooms, entertainment halls, air-conditioned gymnasiums and resorts to check whether customers carry complete vaccination certificate.

Mr. Sameeran said that production of complete vaccination certificate was not a must for entries as of now.

However, it might become mandatory in the future, he told The Hindu. “Owners shall encourage customers to produce complete vaccination certificate so that it will be easy if the certificate becomes mandatory for entries in future,” he said.