Coimbatore district administration told to make Ponnakanni a model village

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the Coimbatore district administration to make Ponnakanni a model village and provide free houses to the Dalits there under the Prime Minister housing scheme, the Commission’s acting chairman Arun Halder told journalists here on Saturday.

He visited the village where a Dalit, M. Kesavan, was murdered on February 7 following an accident involving two motorcycles.

Mr. Halder asked the district administration to arrange a government job for a kin of Kesavan and provide essential commodities until it arranged the job.

“After my interaction with the Dalit residents in the village, I have come to understand that there is caste discrimination and that the Dalits are scared to open their mouth. Therefore, the administration should create awareness among people of all castes. And, it is also an opportunity for developing the village. I have suggested to the administration that it should take up Ponnakanni under the model village programme.”

And, the administration should take steps to provide free houses to the Dalits within 30 days.

Both the parties in the case had lodged complaints with the police, who have registered a case. He had asked the administration to explore legal remedies available to see to it that Dalits were not harassed using the case against them as a tool and ask the police to release the two-wheeler that the latter had impounded.

Several deficiencies were brought to his notice during his interaction with the Dalit residents, Mr. Halder said. The residents did not have burial ground, they were being denied ration in shops and denied entry into the local temple.

He said the Commission would not remain idle if such discrimination were to continue. It would not hesitate to initiate action.