Coimbatore district administration to redress grievances of MGNREGS workers
The district administration will conduct grievance redress sessions for employees of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
According to a press release, the employees of MGNREGS can submit their grievances to the P. Navaneetha Krishnan, nodal officer, Coimbatore district. Employees can give their petitions either in person to the nodal officer at the Collectorate or over phone at 94434 74364.
The nodal officer would redress the grievances within 30 days from the receipt of the complaint. The officer can also visit the place and redress it on the spot. Grievances related to delay in wages, unemployment allowances would be taken suo moto by the nodal officer, the press release said.
