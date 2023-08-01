HamberMenu
Coimbatore district administration to crack the whip on roadside Aavin parlours violating license conditions

The administration has given Aavin a month’s time to regulate all parlours, as several of them are functioning at busy locations in the city without ‘no objection certificates’

August 01, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

V S Palaniappan
Officials say many of the Aavin parlours on the city’s roadsides are in violation of licensing conditions

Officials say many of the Aavin parlours on the city’s roadsides are in violation of licensing conditions | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The Coimbatore district administration has given one month’s time to the Coimbatore District Milk Producers Federation, Aavin, to come out with a policy on restructuring Aavin parlours that currently operate on the city’s road sides.

Officials said street corners and busy locations in several parts have been encroached upon by these parlours, which are small iron/steel structures that sell all kinds of products. In violation of licensing conditions, these parlours sell snacks including vadas, bajjis, bondas, coffee, tea, idlis and dosas. Many are also running with either expired No Objection Certificates (NOC) or without an NOC at all.

When contacted, District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that Aavin parlours were meant to exclusively sell Aavin products. When this issue was brought to the Aavin management’s notice, it sought a month’s time to come out with a policy to restructure the functioning of these parlours. At the outset, parlours that do not have the NOC will be removed and those with the NOC will be regulated to sell only Aavin products.

Aavin has already refused to extend the licences of some of the parlours for violating license conditions and has stopped the functioning of some other parlours.

After a month’s time, when Aavin comes out with a policy, all of the Aavin parlours in the city are expected to be streamlined, the Collector added.

