Coimbatore district administration to begin ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ camps from July 24

July 18, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The district administration will hold camps to receive applications for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ at Public Distribution Service (PDS) centres, according to a release.

The registration will be held on all days, including Sundays, from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The first phase will be held from July 24 to August 4 at 253 PDS centres within the Corporation limit, 206 in gram panchayat areas and 43 shops in Valparai Municipality.

The second camp is from August 5 to 16 at 253 outlets in Corporation limit, 206 in all town panchayats and 103 in all municipal areas except Valparai, the press release said.

The details of the residence, streets and ward associated with each shop will be displayed on notice boards outside the respective outlets.

A PDS employee will provide each family with an application and token at the respective doorstep, noting the day and time of each camp four days before the event.

The women of the household shall submit the filled in application with the Aadhaar card, ration card, e-bill receipt, and bank passbook at the specified date and time. Income and other property documents will not be required, the release stated.

