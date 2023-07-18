ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district administration to begin ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ camps from July 24

July 18, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration will hold camps to receive applications for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ at Public Distribution Service (PDS) centres, according to a release.

The registration will be held on all days, including Sundays, from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The first phase will be held from July 24 to August 4 at 253 PDS centres within the Corporation limit, 206 in gram panchayat areas and 43 shops in Valparai Municipality.

The second camp is from August 5 to 16 at 253 outlets in Corporation limit, 206 in all town panchayats and 103 in all municipal areas except Valparai, the press release said.

The details of the residence, streets and ward associated with each shop will be displayed on notice boards outside the respective outlets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A PDS employee will provide each family with an application and token at the respective doorstep, noting the day and time of each camp four days before the event.

The women of the household shall submit the filled in application with the Aadhaar card, ration card, e-bill receipt, and bank passbook at the specified date and time. Income and other property documents will not be required, the release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US