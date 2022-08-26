Coimbatore district administration issues guidelines for idol immersion during Vinayaka Chaturthi

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 26, 2022 21:45 IST

The district administration as directed by the State government has issued guidelines to be followed while immersing idols as part of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

The regulations are as stated by the Central Pollution Control Board of India and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to prevent pollution during the festival, which falls on August 31.

For immersion, the idols must be made of bio-degradable items like clay or mud and any toxic, inorganic raw materials like plaster of Paris (PoP) or Polystyrene, enamel paint or synthetic dye are strictly prohibited. Further, the idols must be immersed by the devotees in administration-notified places.

"Only dried flower components, straw etc, for making ornaments of idols and natural resins of trees may be used as a shining material for making idols attractive.

For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and dyes shall be used," the administration said.

