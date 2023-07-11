ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district administration invites applications for Collector’s internship programme

July 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The programme is purely academic, and does not give any job guarantee

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore district administration has invited applications from students for enrolment in the second batch of short-term District Collector’s Internship Programme, to apprise youngsters about the reach of various government schemes, flagship programmes and special initiatives of the Government.

The district administration has completed the training schedule for the first batch. Two course modules: long term (six months) and short term (45 days) have been designed.

In a press release, District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said the programme was an opportunity for interested youth to involve themselves in the developmental process of the district and bring about real-time solutions for challenges faced by various sectors.

Interested candidates can apply through the link https://coimbatore.nic.in before July 18.

The internship programme is purely academic, and does not give any job guarantee, the press release said.

