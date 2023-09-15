ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district administration identifies 16 spots for immersion of Vinayaka idols

September 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has announced that the 16 places listed below are the permitted spots for immersion of idols after the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

The places are: Muthannankulam, Bhavani River (Sirumugai, Elagampalayam, Mettuppalayam Subramaniar Koil and Thekkampatti), Ambarampalayam river, Noyyal river, Upparu, Nadumalai river, Anaimalai Mukkonam river, Pazhathottam in Sirumugai, Chadivayal, Walayar dam, Athupparai in Aliyaru, Kurichi Tank, Kuniamuthur tank, Singanallur tank and Nagarajapuram tank.

Further, the Collector said that festival organisers should obtain permission to install the idols in public places from the Assistant Commissioners of Police in city and from the Sub Collector/Revenue Divisional Officer in rural areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US