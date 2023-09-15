Coimbatore district administration identifies 16 spots for immersion of Vinayaka idols

September 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has announced that the 16 places listed below are the permitted spots for immersion of idols after the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

The places are: Muthannankulam, Bhavani River (Sirumugai, Elagampalayam, Mettuppalayam Subramaniar Koil and Thekkampatti), Ambarampalayam river, Noyyal river, Upparu, Nadumalai river, Anaimalai Mukkonam river, Pazhathottam in Sirumugai, Chadivayal, Walayar dam, Athupparai in Aliyaru, Kurichi Tank, Kuniamuthur tank, Singanallur tank and Nagarajapuram tank.

Further, the Collector said that festival organisers should obtain permission to install the idols in public places from the Assistant Commissioners of Police in city and from the Sub Collector/Revenue Divisional Officer in rural areas.

