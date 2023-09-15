HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore district administration identifies 16 spots for immersion of Vinayaka idols

September 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has announced that the 16 places listed below are the permitted spots for immersion of idols after the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

The places are: Muthannankulam, Bhavani River (Sirumugai, Elagampalayam, Mettuppalayam Subramaniar Koil and Thekkampatti), Ambarampalayam river, Noyyal river, Upparu, Nadumalai river, Anaimalai Mukkonam river, Pazhathottam in Sirumugai, Chadivayal, Walayar dam, Athupparai in Aliyaru, Kurichi Tank, Kuniamuthur tank, Singanallur tank and Nagarajapuram tank.

Further, the Collector said that festival organisers should obtain permission to install the idols in public places from the Assistant Commissioners of Police in city and from the Sub Collector/Revenue Divisional Officer in rural areas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.