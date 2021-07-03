Coimbatore district administration gears up for opening liquor shops

Coimbatore

03 July 2021 23:44 IST

Wooden barricades to prevent over crowding, public address system, token system, volunteers to disburse hand sanitisers, etc. were some of the arrangements that the district administration decided to put in place ahead of the reopening of liquor shops on July 5.

The administration decided on the arrangements at a meeting Collector G.S. Sameeran had with senior police officers, Tasmac officers and Revenue Department staff.

According to a release, wooden poles would be erected in front of shops to barricade the place and 50 circles would be drawn in front of shops to ensure maintenance of physical distance among consumers. The administration had asked liquor shop supervisors to sell liquor only to those customers who wear mask, made arrangements to place volunteers at each shop to dispense sanitiser to customers, put in place to install public address system and distribute tokens at shops where heavy turnout was expected, police to post personnel to control overcrowding and warned of action against illegal liquor sale.

