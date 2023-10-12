Coimbatore district administration, FSSAI give instructions to sweet makers ahead of festival season

October 12, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district administration and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have appealed to manufacturers and sellers of sweets and savouries to follow hygienic practices during the festival season covering Ayudha Puja, Deepavali and Christmas.

As per the instructions, manufacturers should use quality raw materials and avoid adulterants, non-permitted colourants and re-heated oil while making sweets and savouries.

All packaged products should have labels as per FSSAI standards, mentioning the complete address of the makers, manufacturing date, expiry date, ingredients used and shelf life. Labels should also mention the type of oil or ghee or vanaspati used.

All manufacturers should have obtained registration certificate or licence from FSSAI and mention the registration/licence number on labels. People engaged in the manufacturing of sweets and savouries should have undergone Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC). They should also have valid medical fitness certificates.

Manufacturers should avoid use of reheated oil for making sweets and savouries. Oil that is used once is being collected under the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) scheme for converting it into biodiesel. Sweets manufacturers can contact FSSAI approved agencies at 82200-11443, 99948-76666 and 95781-95461 to inform about the stock of used cooking oil.

Traders should not use single-use plastic items for packing purposes and those found violating the norm will be fined ₹2,000. Newspapers should not be used for packing or storing purposes. In the case of non-packed products, traders should display their details at shops for the understanding of customers. Sweets made with milk should be stored separately and customers should be informed of their use by date.

Customers can report grievances to the FSSAI through the WhatsApp helpline at 94440-42322 or through the TN Foodsafety Consumer App.