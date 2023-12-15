Coimbatore district administration exploring avenues to promote millets-based food in colleges and schools, says Minister

December 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Friday said that the Coimbatore District Administration was exploring avenues to promote millets-based food in schools and colleges.

The Minister, along with Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, took part in a millets food festival organised by the Civil Supplies Department at the Collectorate complex, where in members of 36 women self-help groups and students from 20 colleges had put up 18 stalls selling millets-based food.

With 2023 celebrated as the International Year of Millets, the Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was giving greater impetus for millets-based food. The objective behind organising the millet food festival and the plan to put up stalls in schools and colleges was to raise awareness by showcasing the goodness of millets.

Later, the Minister told to newspersons that Coimbatore Development Authority was very much on the cards and officers have been appointed for the purpose. On the delay in granting no-objection certificate to Singanallur housing unit demolition, the Minister said it would be granted in a couple of days.