Coimbatore district administration expedites efforts to acquire land for Avinashi road flyover project

The district administration is expediting measures to acquire land for the Avinashi road flyover, said an official of the Highways Department.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspected the construction of the flyover recently and held a meeting with officials concerned on acquisition of land for the project.

The official said the project required nearly six acres, including four acres of private land. “The government is speeding up efforts to acquire the government land first. It is transfer of land from one department to another. For acquisition of land from private land holders, the government has sanctioned ₹310 crore,” the official said.

Public meetings were held twice recently and the demand was more for higher compensation, the official said.

The ₹ 1,621-crore project would be completed by August 2024 as scheduled. The main carriageway for nearly 10 km included construction of 305 pillars and 304 deck slabs. “Almost 40 % of the works are over,” the official said. Of the 305 pillars, 285 were constructed and 77 deck slabs were laid. At Nava India signal, an electricity cable would be taken underground before the pillars were constructed. The project comprised construction of eight ramps and works had started for four. “All the ramps need land and hence the acquisition should be completed soon,” he said.

Apart from this, subways or foot overbridges would be constructed at five locations at a total cost of ₹15 crore. The locations would be decided by the District Road Safety Committee and the project would be taken up separately, the official added.