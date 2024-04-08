GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore district administration creates voter awareness with millet display

April 08, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Coimbatore district administration, along with Agriculture Department, promoted 100% voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections by showcasing a variety of pulses on Monday.

| Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In an effort to bring about 100% voter turnout in Coimbatore constituency during the Lok Sabha polls, the district administration collaborated with the Agriculture Department on Monday, to unveil two symbols of awareness using millets and other grains.

While one display was of the Indian map with an Electronic Voting Machine, the other was an index finder with the mark of indelible ink on it to raise awareness about voting. A senior official of the department said the coconut fibre used in the art works symbolised women’s right to vote, and the small grains represented different segments of the population to emphasise the universal importance of voting.

The awareness drive encompassed a range of activities including voter awareness advertisements, banners, posters, pamphlets, short films, awareness rallies, Rangoli displays, giant balloons, and wall paintings. Additionally, special efforts have been made to engage the public through vegetable paintings in Gandhi market complex

On the occasion, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati emphasised the significance of achieving 100% voter turnout, stating, “Our aim is to ensure that every voice is heard in the democratic process of elections. These initiatives serve as a reminder of the collective responsibility we hold in shaping the future of our nation.”

