Coimbatore district adds 44 new cases

Coimbatore district on Wednesday logged in 44 new cases of COVID-19.
The district had 380 COVID-19 patients under treatment in different hospitals as of Wednesday.
The number of persons who have recovered from the disease so far in the district increased to 54,820, including the 44 persons who got discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.
Tiruppur district reported 18 new cases and 12 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.
As many as 122 persons were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district on Wednesday.
In the Nilgiris, five people tested positive.
With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,370. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 on Wednesday while 55 people are undergoing treatment.
