Coimbatore district adds 111 new cases

Coimbatore on Wednesday reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily caseload it had in the last several months.

The district had 1,051 patients under institutional care on Wednesday.

According to the Health Department, 109 persons from the district recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

The district's death toll increased to 632 after an 84-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district had 567 COVID-19 patients under institutional care on Wednesday, including the 70 persons who tested positive for the disease on the day. As many as 47 persons from the district returned to their homes after recovering from the disease on Wednesday.

Erode district reported 53 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,176. While 49 persons were discharged, 348 continue to be under treatment.

As many as 49 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 48 were indigenous, including 23 in Salem Corporation limits and one person has returned from Namakkal.

As per bulletin, a 26-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man died at private hospitals. A 60-year-old man died at Mettur Government Headquarters Hospital, while another man aged 62 died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

In Namakkal, 34 cases were reported. Five patients have returned from Chennai, Salem, Karur and Kanchipuram.

The 21 new cases reported in Udhagamandalam took the number of active cases in the district to 139. Sixteen persons, who recovered from the disease, got discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

Krishnagiri recorded 16 new cases and 19 persons were discharged. This has taken the total number of current cases to 150 and the total number of infections in the district to 7,688.

Dharmapuri recorded four new cases and 13 discharged cases. This has taken the total number of current cases to 96 cases and the total number of infections to 6,264.