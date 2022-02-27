Coimbatore district achieves 109.2 % coverage in pulse polio immunisation programme

3,04,307 children given polio drops in the district

Collector G.S. Sameeran (second left) administering polio drops to an infant as part of pulse polio immunisation campaign at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Coimbatore district achieved 109.2 % coverage in the intensified pulse polio immunisation programme held on Sunday.

The district had a target of 2,77,600 children between the age group of zero to five and the health workers gave polio drops to 3,04,307 children from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran launched the programme at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning.

Polio drops were given to children through 1,569 booths that functioned in places such as government hospitals, primary health centres, community halls, anganwadis and noon meal centres. A total of 36 transit booths operated in places such as railway stations, airport and bus stands in addition to 18 mobile booths in the district.

96.2% coverage in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district achieved 96.2% coverage in the immunisation programme, which was inaugurated by Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan in the presence of District Collector S. Vineeth.

The district had a target of 1,98,600 children in the age group of 0-5 and 1,90,990 of them were vaccinated on Sunday through 1,154 booths. A total of 4,666 health workers were involved in the drive.

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran inaugurated the immunisation drive in the Nilgiris where the Health Department aimed to administer polio drops to 40,890 children below the age of five. Pulse polio drops were given to children through 777 booths in the district in which 3,203 health workers were involved. Health workers will conduct house visits to administer pulse polio drops to children who did not receive the doses on Sunday due to various reasons.