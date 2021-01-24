Coimbatore dist. reports 55 new cases, two deaths

Two more persons from Coimbatore district have died of COVID-19, taking the death toll to 668.
According to the Health Department bulletin, a 74-year-old man from Coimbatore died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Friday. A 79-year-old woman died of the disease at the hospital on Saturday.
Coimbatore district reported 55 new cases on Sunday while 73 persons got discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.
The district had 478 active cases of the disease on Sunday.
In the Nilgiris district, nine people tested positive.
With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,156. The number of deaths in the district stood at 47 on Friday while 55 people are undergoing treatment.
According to health department officials, a total of 1,808 people have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the district till January 22, with no adverse reactions caused by the vaccine reported so far.
Tiruppur district reported one death and 36 new cases, taking the tally to 17,734 cases.
The Health Department said that a 72-year-old man died at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, taking the district's death toll to 221. As many as 17,337 patients have recovered and 176 were active cases. On Sunday, 24 patients from Tiruppur district were discharged from various treatment centres.
