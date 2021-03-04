Coimbatore dist. reports 48 cases

04 March 2021 23:42 IST

Coimbatore district on Thursday had 377 active cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 48 persons tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases so far reported in the district to 55,931. On Thursday, 51 persons from Coimbatore district got discharged from different hospitals. The district did not report any death due to the disease for the last several days.

In the Nilgiris, four people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,374. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 on Thursday while 49 people are undergoing treatment.

Tiruppur district reported 20 fresh cases on Thursday, which took the tally to 18,414 cases. No deaths were reported in the district as the toll remained at 224. As many as 18,064 patients have recovered and 126 were active cases. On Thursday, 16 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

