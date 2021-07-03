Coimbatore

Coimbatore dist. reports 474 new cases, five deaths

A total of 474 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday

The Health Department said that 10,253 swab samples were tested and 474 results returned positive.

Meanwhile, 857 persons from the district recovered from the disease on Saturday. The district had 2,996 active cases.

The death toll of the district increased to 2,063 after five more persons died of COVID-19 in the last few days.

Tiruppur district reported 231 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 83,354 cases.

The Health Department reported three new deaths, rising the district’s toll to reach 769. A total of 1, 645 patients were active cases and the district’s total positivity rate was 4.6%. A total of 308 patients were reported to have recovered in Tiruppur district on Saturday.


