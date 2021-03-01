Coimbatore

Coimbatore dist. reports 42 cases

Coimbatore district on Sunday had 42 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 47 persons from the district got discharged from different hospitals on Sunday.

As many as 377 persons from the district were undergoing treatment for the disease in various hospitals as of Sunday.

In Tiruppur district, 11 new cases were reported. The district had 115 active cases. 18 persons got discharged from hospitals, said the Department.

In the Nilgiris district, six people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,352. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 on Sunday while 60 people are undergoing treatment.

