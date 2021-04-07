Coimbatore dist. reports 281 cases

07 April 2021 00:32 IST

A total of 281 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 60,821.

According to the Health Department, 145 persons from the district recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals and one COVID Care Centre on Tuesday. The district on Tuesday had 2,577 active cases of COVID-19.

The death toll of Coimbatore district increased to 695 after a 55-year-old man died at a private hospital on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district dropped below the 100-mark after two days as 98 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 19,860 cases.

No deaths were reported by the Health Department and the toll remained at 227. A total of 18,982 patients have recovered and 651 patients were active cases. On Tuesday, 43 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district.