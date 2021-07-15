Coimbatore dist. reports 256 cases, six deaths

15 July 2021 23:29 IST

A total of 256 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday. The district’s test positivity rate stood at 2.8 % on Wednesday when 270 persons tested positive out of the 9,568 swab samples tested by the the Health Department. On Thursday, 432 persons recovered from the disease. The district’s death toll increased to 2,122 after six more persons died in the last few days.

Tiruppur district reported 143 new cases, taking the overall tally to 86,184.

The Health Department reported two deaths, taking the district’s toll to 810. A total of 1,561 patients were active cases and 134 patients were reported to have recovered in the district on Thursday.

Nilgiris district reported 67 cases, taking the overall tally to 29,692.

The number of deaths in the district stood at 172, while 913 people are undergoing treatment.