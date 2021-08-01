Coimbatore dist. reports 246 cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 246 new cases of COVID-19, registering an increase from Friday's 230 cases.

The district registered an increase in the number of new cases for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

The district had 1,940 active cases of the disease on Saturday and 223 persons recovered.

One more person from the district died of COVID-19 on July 28, taking the death toll to 2,177.

The Health Department said that the district had a test positivity rate of 2.1 % on Friday when 10,809 swab samples were subjected to tests and 230 persons were found positive.

Tiruppur district reported six deaths and 78 cases, taking the overall tally to 87,801 cases.

The six deaths reported by Health Department were the highest among the districts on Saturday as the district’s toll went up to 831. A total of 1,004 patients were active cases and 133 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 45 people tested positive on Saturday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 30,524. The number of deaths in the district stood at 179 on Saturday, while 540 people are undergoing treatment.