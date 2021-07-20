Coimbatore dist. reports 209 cases

20 July 2021 00:05 IST

Coimbatore district reported 209 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 2,27,079 cases.

The Health Department reported three additional deaths, taking the toll to 2,135. As many as 2,777 active cases were reported in the district and 357 patients have recovered.

Tiruppur district reported 112 new cases, taking the overall tally to 86,709 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health Department reported one death, taking the toll to 814. The district reported 1,614 active cases and 102 patients were discharged on Monday.

In the Nilgiris district, 52 people tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 29, 916.

The number of deaths in the district stood at 172, while 896 patients are undergoing treatment.