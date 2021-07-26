Coimbatore dist. reports 164 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

26 July 2021 23:41 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 164 new cases of COVID-19.

The district had 2,028 active cases of the disease on Monday and 266 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that four more persons from Coimbatore district died of the disease on Saturday and Sunday, taking the death toll to 2,162.

Tiruppur district reported 90 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 87,398 cases.

The Health Department reported the death of one person as the district’s toll remained as 816. A total of 1,321 patients were active cases and 162 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 on Monday.

The Nilgiris district reported 58 new cases, taking the tally to 30,304. No new deaths were reported as the toll remained at 177. The district had 701 active cases and reported 75 new recoveries.