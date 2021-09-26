Coimbatore dist. administration to start acquiring land for airport expansion: Minister

The State government allocates ₹1,132 crore to acquire 600 acres for expansion project, says E.V. Velu

The district administration will start acquiring land for expansion of the Coimbatore Internation Airport soon, Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu, said here on Saturday.

Speaking at an interactive meeting organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, and Kongu Global Forum, on the infrastructure needs of the western districts, he said the State government issued an order recently allocating ₹1,132 crore to acquire 600 acres for the expansion project. The district Collector will start works for the same immediately.

Regarding metro rail project for Coimbatore, the Minister said a detailed study is on to find out the feasibility of the project on Avinashi Road, Trichy Road, Sathyamangalam Road, and Mettupalayam Road. The possibility on Avinashi Road is a challenge as works are going on for the flyover and taking the metro rail at ground level will involve acquiring more land.

The 10 km flyover on Avinashi Road from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins will have 10 ramps (entry and exit ramps). The government has allocated ₹15 crore now to have pedestrian subways in select locations, he said. A detailed study is also on to widen Palladam-Kochi road for 54 km.

Regarding the Karur-Coimbatore bypass road, he said the government will consider the issues raised by Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan that the proposal reduces the distance by only six km and the existing road can be widened instead. The State government plans to widen 2,000 km of existing roads in the State and wants to bring the L&T bypass here (Neelambut to Madukkarai) under it. Since the stretch is maintained by L&T, the State government will talk to the company, he said.

Regarding better rail and air connectivity for Coimbatore region, the Minister urged the industry representatives to take up the issues with the MPs of the western districts so that they can represent to the Union government.

Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran said the demands of the industry will be taken up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Natarajan urged the industry to explore the possibility of construction of an airport in Coimbatore under Public Private Partnership. Karur MP S. Jothimani said the development of MSMEs is significant and the focus should be on these units and their requirements. A.K.P. Chinraj, Namakkal MP, urged the industry to interact with the MPs of the region.

A. Sakthivel, president of Kongu Global Forum, said the industry welcomed the immediate efforts of the State government to acquire land for the airport expansion project.