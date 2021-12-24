Coimbatore DIG inspects police stations in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

24 December 2021 23:26 IST

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range), M.S.Muthusamy, inspected police stations in the Nilgiris on Friday.

Mr. Muthusamy visited police stations in Kotagiri and Ooty town limits and inspected arms and ammunitions as well as the files relating to pending cases.

He urged the station officials to expedite completion of investigations in pending cases. He told them to increase night patrols.

The DIG also told police personnel to have cordial relationships with people.

He applauded Kotagiri police personnel for solving a challenging case in which the accused, who had escaped with the car of a murder victim, was apprehended after two months, while a person accused of murder and theft was arrested within three days since the date of occurrence of the incident.

The police personnel in-charge of the investigations were given prizes.

In an effort to reach out to unemployed tribal youths, Mr. Muthusamy inaugurated a programme to train Class X dropouts from the communities to undergo driving lessons.

The DIG also distributed blankets and plastic water tanks to 460 beneficiaries from villages across the Nilgiris. More than 100 houses were also being fixed with meters for electricity consumption, he said.