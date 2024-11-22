Coimbatore Day| Siruvani: neighbours envy, Coimbatore’s pride

April 29, 1929, is a red-letter day in the annals of Coimbatore’s history, because, after battling for 40 years (1889 to 1929), Siruvani water reached Coimbatore city.

The push for Siruvani came from a statement issued by the Public Health Joint Director of the Madras Presidency describing Coimbatore’s drinking water situation to be the worst.

When Coimbatore was reeling under severe water scarcity in 1889, S.P. Narasihmalu Naidu, a well-known person told the Collector that Muthikulam and Siruvani water could be diverted. The Collector responded that it was a dense forest area and risky. But, Narashimalu Naidu, along with his friends, ventured into the forest and inspected Muthikulam and Siruvani and submitted a report to the Collector. The Governor turned it down citing financial constraints.

The Government’s focus was on Muthikulam, Noyyal Gallery, Chithirai Chavadi, and Singanallur tank to serve as water resource for tiding over Coimbatore’s water scarcity, especially the last three. In 1892, a Government appointed engineer submitted a report stating that Siruvani was not feasible and suggested Noyyal. The Government again turned it down the request citing financial constraints.

C.S. Rathinasabapathy, who became the Municipal Chairman, inspected Siruvani and convinced the Government to go in for a hydro electric project there and the cost of execution could be compensated with the revenue that came from the hydro power. Finally, in 1924, foundation was laid and the works were completed and the tunnels carried the water successfully from Kerala to Tamil Nadu. But, nature’s fury dashed the hopes of Coimbatore when landslips covered the construction, materials and machinery.

However, it also gave the push to the Municipal Chairman and a German engineer Mylon plunged into retrieving the construction, materials and machinery and successfully again brought the water to Tamil Nadu. The town wore a festive look and people were waiting with bated breadth for Siruvani on April 29, 1929 and the sweet water of Siruvani reached Coimbatore.

