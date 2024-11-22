Coimbatore Day | From Municipality to Corporation: Tracing Coimbatore’s development

The establishment of Coimbatore Municipality in 1866 marked a turning point in the city’s development, introducing organised urban governance. This milestone was accompanied by the opening of the Madras-Podanur rail link, which improved regional connectivity and bolstered Coimbatore’s status as a growing hub.

Initially spanning an area of 10.88 square kilometres, the municipality quickly took on responsibilities for civic administration and infrastructure. By 1956, it was a well-established institution, highlighted in the Madras Gazetteer. The municipality, with 36 councillors including six in reserved seats, managed its finances through property taxes, professional levies, vehicle and animal tax, and cart tax, supplemented by income from surcharges on stamp duty, entertainment tax, motor vehicle tax, and government grants. It recorded revenues of ₹1.31 crore and expenditures of ₹1.30 crore, efficiently allocating resources to develop infrastructure and public services.

The municipality’s governance system included a Chairman and Vice-Chairman, a structure that ensured accountability and effective leadership. Their efforts laid the groundwork for civic improvements that continue to define Coimbatore.

Public infrastructure reflected the municipality’s focus on modernising the city. It maintained 83 miles of roads, illuminated by both electricity and kerosene lamps, and established educational institutions such as 32 elementary schools, five high schools, four middle schools, a school for the hearing impaired, and 24 reading rooms. These initiatives highlighted the priority given to education and literacy.

Healthcare was another major focus, with five maternity and child welfare centres, an infectious diseases hospital, and nine dispensaries serving over 5.27 lakh patients annually. These facilities were supported by a professional team, including health officers and inspectors, ensuring effective healthcare delivery.

Urban planning was a hallmark of the municipality’s vision. It devised 11 town planning schemes to guide Coimbatore’s development, ensuring structured growth and organised urban spaces. These included the Red Fields Scheme, Ramanathapuram Scheme, Pappanaickenpalayam Scheme, Rathinasabapathy Puram (R.S. Puram) Scheme, Power House Scheme, Goshen Park or Service Reservoir Scheme, West of Thadagam Road Scheme, Race Course Scheme, South of Kempatty Colony Scheme, Raja Vaikal Area Scheme, and Distillery Area Scheme. Of these, six schemes were actively implemented, showcasing the municipality’s commitment to progress, while the remaining were under consideration for future development.

During British rule, Coimbatore was initially divided into two parts, with Bhavani as the capital of the northern division and Dharapuram for the southern division. Noyyal River marked the boundary between the northern and southern parts, highlighting the division between North Kongu and South Kongu. Bhavani was a significant religious site, and Dharapuram had historical importance as the ancient capital of Kongu Nadu. On November 24, 1804, these divisions were merged to form Coimbatore district, with Coimbatore city becoming the capital.

Rajesh Govindharajulu, a historian, noted that many streets in R.S. Puram was named after prominent Chairmen of the municipality, acknowledging their contributions. Similarly, Ram Nagar’s streets honoured freedom fighters, blending the city’s administrative history with its legacy of patriotism.

In 1981, Coimbatore Municipality was elevated to a Corporation, becoming the third in Tamil Nadu after Chennai and Madurai. At the time of its upgrade, the Corporation covered an area of 105.60 square kilometres. The first expansion took place in 2011, incorporating three municipalities, seven town panchayats, and one village panchayat. This extended the Corporation’s area to 257.04 square kilometres, comprising 100 wards across five zones.

A potential new expansion is now under consideration, signalling Coimbatore’s continued growth and its commitment to accommodating future needs.

