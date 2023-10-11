ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore cybercrime police recover ₹33.76 lakh lost by people in online scams

October 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore city cybercrime police have recovered more than ₹33 lakh belonging to several persons who lost the money in online scams.

According to the cybercrime police, those involved in the scams had transferred the cheated money to different bank accounts in many cases and recovering the lost money involved a lot of work.

After registering cases, the police approach the court seeking to direct the banks to freeze the accounts concerned that were involved in fraudulent activities. The banks verify the transactions in question and transfer the amount to the court that are later handed over to the victims through demand drafts.

Cybercrime inspector P.A. Arun said a total of ₹25,79,911 was recovered through freezing bank accounts in eight cases and returned to the victims in the past one month. In 18 other cases, the cybercrime police were able to stop the fraudulent transactions and recover ₹7,96,274. Altogether, the cybercrime police recovered a total of ₹33,76,185 and returned to the victims.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan lauded the cybercrime police team for the swift action. According to the police, more people are becoming victims of a scam wherein unknown persons offer online part-time job-cum-investment options.

Mr. Arun added that people who lost their money through online scams should report immediately to the number 1930 or via www.cybercrime.gov.in.

