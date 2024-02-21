Coimbatore cybercrime police question BJP functionary Selvakumar for social media post

February 21, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore city cybercrime police on Wednesday questioned S. Selvakumar, vice-president of the industrial wing of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, for his social media posts on February 14, in connection with the anniversary of the 1998 serial blasts in the city.

He appeared at the cybercrime station on Wednesday noon and the police quizzed him for three hours.

The case pertains to various posts shared by Mr. Selvakumar on social media on February 14, with a hashtag ‘Combatore will not forgive’.

He was booked for offences under Sections 153 A (1)(b) (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquillity), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and two Sections of the Information Technology Act.

Before appearing for the questioning, Mr. Selvakumar posted on ‘X’ that the ‘Combatore will not forgive’ hashtag was trending on the platform on February 14 and over 20,000 people used it, campaigning against the premature release of those involved in the blasts.

Mr. Selvakumar posted on ‘X’ after the questioning that it was the fourth case registered by the Coimbatore cybercrime police against him in the past three years. He added that a written explanation was submitted to the police and he was ready to appear again for questioning, if needed.