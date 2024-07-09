Coimbatore cybercrime police arrest man who duped beauty parlour owners, makeup artists of several lakhs

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore city on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man who duped several beauty parlour operators and makeup artists, by assuring them partnerships in fashion shows.

M. Gowtham, 29, a resident of Irugur in Coimbatore, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by one of the victims.

The police said that he lured gullible victims using an Instagram account. Instagram posts said that orders would be given to parlour owners and make up artists for fashion shows to be conducted in the city.

One of the victims lost ₹1.5 lakh and approached the cybercrime police. The investigators found out that Gowtham had been operating the scam for the past three years.

The police suspect that more victims would have been cheated by Gowtham. Victims are advised to contact Coimbatore city cybercrime police or sub-inspector Thamarai kannan at 94982 04290 at the earliest.

Three arrested with 1.4 tonne of gutka

The Sulur police on Tuesday arrested three persons on charges of possessing 1,400 kg of banned tobacco products. The police said that Suresh Babu, 34, and R. Bharathi, 29, of Salem district were arrested with 200 kg of gutkha during a vehicle check at Kalangal junction. Subsequently, the police inspected a warehouse at Appanaickenpatti where the duo had stored 1,200 kg of prohibited tobacco products. The police also arrested T. Thennarasu, 29, of Vadavalli who was in-charge of the warehouse. The value of the seized contraband was around ₹12.7 lakh. A car was also seized.

Man held for smuggling 1 tonne of ration rice

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) sleuths on Tuesday arrested Siva Murugesan, 52, of Madukkarai near Coimbatore on charges smuggling 1,080 kg of ration rice. He was arrested while smuggling the ration rice in a mini goods carrier on Thondamuthur – Saravanampatti Road.