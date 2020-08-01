Coimbatore crosses 5,000 mark, death toll jumps to 64

01 August 2020 23:37 IST

Seven districts in western region register 441 positive cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday crossed 5,000 mark in terms of total number of COVID-19 cases with 238 persons testing positive on Saturday, taking the tally to 5,059.

The death toll in the district saw a steep jump from 54 to 64 with the department confirming that 10 persons died in the district in the last several days were COVID-19 positive.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, eight persons died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in three days -- a 48-year-old man on July 29, four patients on July 30 and three patients on July 31.

Two patients aged 79 and 63 died at private hospitals on July 23 and 26.

On Saturday, 216 persons were discharged from various hospitals in the district.

The 238 new cases reported on Saturday were from Malumichampatti, Rathinapuri, Avarampalayam, Thudiyalur, Chinnavedampatti, Vadamadurai, Vellakinaru, Raja Street, Cheran Ma Nagar, R.S. Puram, Ammankulam, Selvapuram, Sivanandapuram, Pollachi, Somanur, Saravanampatti and Mettupalayam.

Majority of the cases were reported from the limits of Coimbatore Municipal Corporation.

In Krishnagiri, 74 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total count to 1, 042.

As on Saturday, 69 persons were discharged and over 480 were under home treatment.

In Dharmapuri, . a 42-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were traced to contacts with infected persons.

In Salem, 51 cases were reported. According to health department officials, 50 cases are indigenous and one returned from Maharashtra.

Namakkal district reported 32 cases.

A section at the office of Superintendent of Police in Namakkal was closed for disinfection after three police personnel tested positive.

Tiruppur reports 36 cases

Tiruppur district reported 36 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 909 cases.

Among the cases were a 22-year-old migrant worker from Bihar, a 31-year-old health inspector at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital and a 68-year-old man, who was the Executive Officer of Komaralingam Town Panchayat.

Out of the 909 cases, 581 have recovered and 317 are active cases. Tiruppur district reported 11 deaths as on Saturday.

Erode tally touches 732 cases

Erode district reported eight new cases taking the district’s tally to 732. While seven cases were reported in corporation limits, one was in Perundurai. A total of 28 persons were discharged on Saturday, 172 persons continue to be under treatment. Nine deaths were reported, so far in the district.