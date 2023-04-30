Coimbatore crime round up

April 30, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Police recover 30 sovereigns of stolen jewellery from Madurai native

COIMBATORE The Sulur police have recovered 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a burglar who has been facing multiple cases. The stolen ornaments were recovered when the police arrested P. Marimuthu (33) alias Muthukumar who hails from Nedungulam in Madurai district. The police arrested Marimuthu during the investigation related to the theft of 10 sovereigns of jewellery from the house of R. Shanmugasundaram at Karpaga Vinayagar Nagar near Pattanam, Sulur, on April 8, 2023. He had also burgled the house of R. Ramesh at Srisakthi Nagar at Mudalipalayam near Neelambur between January 17 and 21 this year when the family members were off to their native place. A team led by Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan recovered 30 sovereigns of stolen jewellery from him. He was produced before a magistrate on Saturday and was sent to judicial remand. Pilgrim dies in Vellingiri hills A pilgrim hailing from Puducherry died while descending the Vellingiril hills in Coimbatore early Sunday morning. The Alandurai police said that R. Ramesh (52), a native of Ariyankuppam in Puducherry, died after he collapsed due to breathlessness on the third hill while ascending. Four arrested with 1,104 bottles of beer The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the police on Sunday arrested four persons on charges of smuggling 1,104 bottles of beer. The arrested have been identified as J. Muthukumar (44), S. Pradeep (24), Pechi Muthu (43) and M. Sivakumar (24). They landed in the custody of the PEW sleuths during a vehicle check on Elachipalayam road near Karumathampatti. The police, however, did not disclose the source and destination of the liquor consignment. Man arrested with cannabis infused chocolates The Sulur police on Sunday arrested a migrant worker with 2.5 kg of cannabis infused toffees. The police said that S. Rajkumar Rai, a native of Bihar, was held with the contraband during a search conducted near Perumal Kovil near Sulur on Sunday, based on specific information.