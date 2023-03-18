Coimbatore Crime round up/ Loadman, two minors arrested for stealing gold chain

March 18, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Coimbatore A loadman and his two minor accomplices were arrested for attempting to steal a gold chain from a college student, in Mettupalayam limits

Lokeswaran (19) was having his bath at the waterbody in Thuripalam near Kallar after keeping the gold chain along with his belongings along the enbankment when Palanisamy (27) and the two minor boys aged 17 and 15 years had attempted to flee from the spot with the gold chain.

They were cornered by the passers-by after Lokeswaran raised an alarm. They were handed over to the Mettupalayam police.

While Palanisamy was remanded in judicial custody, the boys were housed in the Juvenile Reform School.

Transgender constable submits resignation letter alleging harrassment

A transgender constable in city limits submitted her resignation letter to Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan on Saturday, alleging harrassment by a woman inspector, her immediate superior officer.

The constable Nazriya complained that she was facing mental harrassment and that her complaints to subordinate-level officials over the last few months had not resulted in any action.

An inquiry will be conducted into the complaint, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

13 soveriegn gold jewellery stolen

Gold jewellery to the extent of 13 soveriegns were reportedly stolen from a house of a grocer at Sultanpet.

The complainant Lakshmi (38) said that she had found her house broken open and the valuables missing on her return from Tiruppur. Fingerprint experts were called in to identify clues.

The Sultanpet police have registered a case.

A wanted criminal fractures leg in escape attempt

A wanted criminal in connection with the murder of one Gokul, another criminal, near the district court complex recently, fractured his leg on Saturday when he attempted to escape from the police by jumping down from Kannappa Nagar Bridge.

The injured criminal, Parthasarathy of Tuticorin, who is the 17th person to be arrested in the murder case, was admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

He had escaped from police custody while being brought to Coimbatore from Kotagiri where was in hiding after committing the murder.

Retired telecom employee arrested under POCSO Act

A retired employee of Telecom department was arrested under POCSO Act for reportedly attempting to cause sexual harrassment to two minor girls, both siblings, in his neighbourhood at Vedasandur near Pollachi.

Vijayakumar (67) who was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents and was remanded in judicial custody.