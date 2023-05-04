Coimbatore crime notes

May 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Two fatally knocked down by car

COIMBATORE Two persons died on the spot late on Wednesday night after the two-wheeler they were riding was knocked down by a car at Malumichampatti.

The deceased, identified as Ravi of Othakalmandapam, a fruit stall owner, and Raman (50), a worker, had reportedly driven negligently under the influence of liquor, police sources said. The car driver was identified as Akeshkumar (24) of Idukki, Kerala.

===

Bus conductor, parents booked

A bus conductor and his parents were booked by All Women Police Station East based on a complaint lodged by a woman that he was refusing to marry her after causing pregnancy.

The complainant employed in an IT company at Peelamedu had stated that Arunkumar (24) had outraged her modesty with promise of marriage, and that his parents were also unresponsive to her request for marriage.

===

Man cheated of ₹ 12 lakh in online fraud

An employee of a plastic company in the city who had lost ₹12 lakh in an alleged online fraud lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police.

Abdul Samad (62) of a locality along N.S. Road had submitted in his complaint that he was cheated by a caller who had claimed that he was entitled to a reward of a luxury car for having made an online purchase last year.

At the bidding of the caller, Abdul Samad had made online deposits for the purposes of registration, insurance and other expenses.

===

Couple nabbed

The district police have arrested a couple from Kannur in the case of murder of a college student of Idayarpalayam in Pollachi limits.

Sujay (27), a former lover, had gone absconding with his wife Reshma after he allegedly stabbed Subbulakshmi (20) to death when she had confronted him for having married by concealing their affair

===

Two more arrested

Two more persons have been arrested in the case of robbery of ₹4 lakh from two gold jewellry traders recently.

The traders, Rohit and Bharat of Palakkad, who were travelling on a two-wheeler were intercepted at K.K. Chavady-Velanthavalam Road by a gang and robbed of the money they were taking back to Palakkad after selling 600 grams of gold to a wholesale trader at Rajaveedhi in the city, and robbed of the money.

A special team subsequently arrested Mithun (28), Ranjith (22), Abinesh (27) and Ranjithkumar (30), within days of the crime. The police team camping in Kerala arrested the two other members of the gang Pramodh (34) and Sunil (46), and had them remanded in judicial custody.