Coimbatore court extends ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s judicial remand till May 28

Published - May 14, 2024 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth judicial magistrate court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of YouTuber A. Shankar aka ‘Savukku’ Shankar till May 28 in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks against police personnel.

The cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, produced Mr. Shankar before the court on Tuesday evening, after interrogating him in custody for one day. The court had granted the custody of the YouTuber to the cybercrime police on Monday.

After the court extended Mr. Shankar’s judicial remand for a fortnight, he wad lodged again in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

