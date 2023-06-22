Coimbatore court extends police custody of BJP supporter Uma Gargi

June 22, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Fourth Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore on Thursday extended the police custody of BJP supporter Uma Gargi, who was arrested by the cybercrime police on June 20, for one more day. She was arrested for her social media posts, which according to the police were with an intent to provoke breach of the peace and to promote hatred.

The court had granted the police one-day custody of Gargi after which she was produced before the magistrate on Thursday evening. The cybercrime police sought for the custody of the accused for one more day, submitting that it was required for the investigation.

The court sent the accused to the custody of the cybercrime police till Friday evening.

Gargi was arrested for offences under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 66 F. (punishment for cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology Act, based on a complaint lodged by a DMK IT wing functionary.