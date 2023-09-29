HamberMenu
Coimbatore court convicts former Deputy Inspector General of Registration in disproportionate assets case

September 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced a former official of the Registration Department to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for amassing wealth.

Special judge S. Mohana Ramya awarded the punishment to V. Mani, former Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Coimbatore.

According to DVAC, Mani acquired assets and pecuniary resources to the extent of ₹ 22,83,583.30, which was 115.35% more than his known sources of income, in his name, in the name of his wife and family members. The official was found to have acquired the wealth during the period from January 1, 1995 to December 31, 2000.

The DVAC registered a case against Mani on January 26, 2006 under two Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and conducted the investigation.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found him guilty and awarded one year RI and a fine of ₹ 10,000 on Friday. S. Sivakumar appeared for the prosecution in the case.

