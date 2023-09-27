HamberMenu
Coimbatore court awards one year rigorous imprisonment to former block health supervisor for graft

September 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Coimbatore on Wednesday sentenced a former block health supervisor to one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for demanding and accepting ₹12,000 as bribe to issue a sanitary certificate to a school in 2013.

Special judge S. Mohana Ramya awarded the punishment to P. Sridharan, who worked as a block health supervisor with the primary health centre at Arisipalayam in Madukkarai block, Coimbatore.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Bekliph, correspondent of Zion Model Public School at Malumichampatti near Coimbatore, had applied for a sanitary certificate for his school in 2013. Sridharan demanded ₹12,000 as bribe for issuing the certificate. The complainant was not ready to give the bribe and he lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Coimbatore detachment.

The DVAC laid a trap on June 24, 2013 and Sridharan received the bribe amount of ₹12,000 from the complainant. Vigilance sleuths caught him in the act and arrested him. After the completion of investigation, DVAC filed the chargesheet in the case in April 2014.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced the former official to undergo one year of RI each for two offences and the sentences will run concurrently. The court also awarded a total fine of ₹ 10,000 for the two offences.

