Coimbatore court awards 20 years of imprisonment to Madurai woman, aide for selling ganja

June 21, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Essential Commodities Act in Coimbatore on Wednesday sentenced a woman and her aide, both hailing from Madurai district, to undergo 60 years of imprisonment for possessing 50 kg of ganja in 2022. The court awarded the punishment to M. Jayapandiyammal (32) and Rajesh Kannan (43), natives of Poliyampatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district.

They were arrested by the Sulur police with 50 kg of ganja from a house at Annalakshmi Nagar near Kangeyampalayam, Sulur, on May 5, 2022. The investigators found that the duo had procured the contraband from Andhra Pradesh for sale in Coimbatore.

Jayapandiyammal had been staying at Singapore Nagar in Kombakattupudur, near Ichipatti, in Tiruppur district, after being separated from her husband. She had also taken a house for rent at Annalakshmi Nagar, near Kangeyampalayam, which the duo used to sell ganja.

The court sentenced the two persons to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for possessing ganja in commercial quantity, 20 years for possessing the contraband and another 20 years for selling it. The sentences will run concurrently. The court also slapped a fine of ₹ 6 lakh each to the two persons.

